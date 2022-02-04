India reports 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases, 1072 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID: New Zealand to reopen its borders in October

New Delhi, Feb 04: India registered 1,49,394 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday morning. However, the number of Covid-19 fatalities mounted to 1072 today. The death toll surged to 5,00,055.

The active cases dropped to 14,35,569 during the past day. The country's active case count now stands at 3.42 per cent.

The daily positivity rate fell from 9.27 per cent in 24 hours, the ministry data showed.

India's recovery rate surged to 95.39 per cent with 2,46,674 recoveries recorded in the span of a day.

More than 73.58 cr tests have been conducted up to February 3, of which 16,11,666 were conducted on February 2.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 168.47 (1,67,87,93,137) as per provisional reports till 8 am today.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.