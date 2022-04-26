India registers 2,483 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases stands at 15,636

India, EU agree to set up trade and technology council to deal with new challenges

New Delhi, Apr 26: India registered 2,483 fresh Covid-19 cases with 30 deaths and 1,970 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said.

India's Active Caseload currently stands at 15,636 and it now constitute 0.04% of the country's total Positive Cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,970 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,23,311.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,49,197 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.54 Cr (83,54,69,014) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.58% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.55%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.95 Cr (1,87,95,76,423) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,30,89,167 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.70 Cr (2,70,96,975) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 4,68,211 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

