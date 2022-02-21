Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be evaluated as COVID-19 vaccine candidate in US

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 21: India registered 16,051 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The country reported 206 fatalities to take the total number of deaths in the country due to Covid-19 to 512,109. On Sunday, 37,901 patients recovered from the illness and the total number of recoveries in the country reached 4,21,24,284. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent.

India's Active Caseload is currently at 2,02,131. Active cases constitute 0.47% of the country's total Positive Cases. While the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.12 per cent, the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.93 per cent.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,31,087 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.01 Cr (76,01,46,333) cumulative tests, the statement from the health ministry said.

With the administration of more than 7 lakh d(7,00,706) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.46 Cr (1,75,46,25,710) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

States With Highest Daily Cases

Kerala recorded 5,427 fresh infections and 92 deaths on Sunday. The total caseload in Kerala stands at 64,68,990. The number of active cases in Kerala has dropped to 66,018.

Maharashtra reported 1,437 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to Covid-19, taking the state's tally to 78,58,431 and the toll to 1,43,582, an official said.

3,375 people recovered from the infection to take the recovery count in Maharashtra to 76,94,439. The state still has 16,422 active cases.

Karnataka reported 1,001 fresh cases. As many as 18 people died due to the virus taking the death toll to 39,795. A total of 1,780 people recovered from Covid-19 to take the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,84,120. There are currently 12,634 active cases in Karnataka.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 9:45 [IST]