Delta variant of Coronavirus mutates to 'Delta Plus', why you don’t need to panic

India records 60,471 Covid cases, over 2,700 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 15: Maintaining the downward trend, India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Tamil Nadu with 12,772 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 8,129 cases, Kerala with 7,719 cases, Karnataka with 6,835 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 4,549 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent.A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,51,358 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,13,75,984.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.45 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.39 per cent.