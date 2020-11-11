India records 44,281 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Active cases slip below 5 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 11: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded as many as 44,281 fresh coronavirus cases and 512 deaths in a day, pushing tally above 86 lakh mark. The total coronavirus cases mount to 8,636,011 while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 8013783, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.69 per cent.

The death toll, due to COVID-19, climbed to 1,27,571 with 512 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

According to health ministry, there are 4,94,657 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.83 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested up to November 10 with 11,53,294 samples tested on Tuesday.