India records 34,973 Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths

New Delhi, Sep 10: India recorded 34,973 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 9 September. The active cases increased to 3,31,74,954 while the country recorded 37,681 recoveries and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

The weekly positivity rate is at 2.31 per cent and it has been less than 3 per cent for the last 77 days. Whereas 3,23,42,299 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with a total of 4,42,009 people losing their lives to the pandemic across the country.

Cannot order door-to-door COVID vaccination in this diverse country: SC

A total of 53.86 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country and the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.

"The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," said the health ministry.

Among the states, Kerala and Maharashtra reported the highest number of fresh cases. While Kerala recorded 26,200 fresh cases with 114 deaths, Maharashtra logs 4,219 cases with 55 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October 11, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.