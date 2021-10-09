India records 19,740 new Covid-19 infections: Here are five states with most number of daily cases

New Delhi, Oct 9: India reported a total of 19,740 new Covid-19 cases across the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in the latest statement. With 248 fatalities on Friday, the death toll rose to 4,50,375 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Kerala (10,944 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths), Maharashtra (2,620 new Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1359 new cases with 20 deaths), Mizoram (950 new cases with 1) and West Bengal (784 new cases with 6 deaths) are the five states which reported the most number of daily cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country stands at 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days. The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.71%.

As many as 24,963 patients recuperated from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, to take the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,32,25,221 and the recovery rate stands at 97.96 per cent.

The Weekly Positivity Rate (1.64%) is less than 3% for last 105 days and Daily Positivity Rate (1.53%) has remained less than 3% for the last 39 days.

On Friday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 93.90 crore. As per the Union Health Ministry's data, a total of 93,90,86,001 vaccination has been administered in the country.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19. The country surpassed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

