India records 13,596 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest daily rise in over 8 months

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 18: India recorded 13,596 fresh COVID-19 infections in a day, the lowest daily rise in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.

The weekly positivity rate (1.42 per cent), has been less than 3 per cent for the last 114 days and the daily positivity rate (1.29 per cent) has been less than 3 per cent for 48 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 9:44 [IST]