YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India-Pakistan bilateral meeting on Indus Water Treaty begins today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 30: A five-member delegation of Pakistan is set to participate in the 118th bilateral meeting on Indus Water Treaty in New Delhi on Monday.

    Indus Water Treaty

    During the meeting, both sides will deliberate on the issue of advance flood information and the annual report of the Permanent Commission of Indus Waters (PCIW).

    There will be talks on the sharing of flood forecast data while the PCIW (Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water) annual report will also be discussed during the negotiations.

    The Pakistani delegation will not visit the under construction Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai dams but those and other projects will come under discussion.

    In March, India and Pakistan had reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission would be held at an early date in India.

    Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

    Comments

    More INDUS WATER TREATY News  

    Read more about:

    indus water treaty

    Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion