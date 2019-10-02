  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India open defecation-free, says Modi in Sabarmati

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared that India is now open defecation-free.

    India open defecation-free, says Modi in Sabarmati

    Speaking at a 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme here on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Modi also said the world appreciated India for providing toilets to over 60 crore people.

    When Modi launched the ambitious Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign after becoming the prime minister in 2014, he had announced October 2, 2019 as the day India will be open defecation free (ODF), citing how Gandhi had laid immense stress on cleanliness and wanted the countrymen to pursue it.

    Gandhi Jayanthi 2019: PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to Bapu

    "Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation-free'," he said. "The whole world is appreciating and awarding us (for) providing toilets to over 60 crore people in 60 months by building over 11 crore toilets. The world is amazed by this," Modi said.

    Modi said sanitation, conservation of environment and animals were dear to Gandhiji. "Plastic is a major threat to all of them, so we have to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single-use plastic' from the country by 2022," he said.

    More GANDHI JAYANTI News

    Read more about:

    gandhi jayanti gujarat mahatma gandhi narendra modi sabarmati

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 22:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue