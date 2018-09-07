'India on the MOVE', says Modi; Gives 7Cs formula to improve mobility

New Delhi, Sep 7: Emphasising on the importance of better mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 7) said India is on the 'MOVE' and gave a '7 Cs' formula to improve country's mobility further.

Speaking at the inauguration of first Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE' at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, Modi said better mobility can provide for better jobs, smart infrastructure and improve the quality of life.

"Indeed, India is on the MOVE. Our economy is on the MOVE. We are the world's fastest-growing major economy. Our cities and towns are on the MOVE. We are building 100 smart cities. Our infrastructure is on the MOVE. We are speedily building roads, airports, rail lines and ports," he said.

"My vision for the future of mobility in India is based on 7 C's: Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, Cutting-edge," he added.

Modi said convenient mobility should not only be safe and affordable, but also accessible to all sections of the society.

"This includes the elderly, the women and the specially abled. We need to ensure that public transport is preferred to private modes of travel," he added.

PM Modi today inaugurated the first Global Mobility Summit called MOVE, which will deliberate on steps to promote electric vehicles and shared mobility. The summit will deliberate on five themes including comprehensive: electrification and alternative fuels, reinventing public transport, goods transport and logistics and data analytics and mobility. The two-day summit is being organised by the government think-tank Niti Aayog.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had earlier said that the main aim through the summit is to revolutionise the way people travel in India, along with making mobility more connected, shared and seamless.