YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India not shutting off all options on cryptocurrency: Nirmala Sitharaman

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 15: India is not shutting off all options when it comes to cryptocurrency or blockchain and fintech, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    Speaking at the India Today conclave, she said that a Cabinet note is being prepared on the issue which will give full details of the formulation of cryptocurrency in India.

    India not shutting off all options on cryptocurrency: Nirmala Sitharaman

    "My view on this is that of course the Supreme Court had commented on cryptocurrency and while the RBI may take a call on official cryptocurrency but from our side, we are very clear that we are not shutting off all options," Sitharaman also said.

    Chinese online betting scam case: ED arrests cryptocurrency trader in Delhi

    "A Cabinet note is being prepared. It's almost nearing completion and then it will be taken to the Cabinet... we will allow a certain amount of window for people to experiment on blockchain and bitcoin.

    However, the what formulation of cryptocurrency will be part of the Cabinet note which will get ready soon,"the finance minister also said.

    "Once Parliament is over, I will probably spend more time executing and planning that. On fintech and blockchain, there is a lot of work going on in India and we will certainly encourage that," Sitharaman said.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X