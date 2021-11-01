India makes renewed push for membership to NSG ahead of COP26 climate summit

New Delhi, Nov. 01: India made a fresh push for its membership in the coveted Nuclear Suppliers Group or NSG ahead of the COP26 climate summit. The NSG is a 48 member group which regulates global nuclear commerce.

As I said this is something that needs to be determined based on the type of technologies that would be available for that climate transition. For eg, for our base load to be replaced from coal to may be nuclear, we will need large amounts of capital for setting up nuclear plants both to replace our current demand and for the future demand that our development imperative requires, Piyush Goyal who is India's Sherpa to the G20 Summit said.

"Secondly, we will need to be members the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) to ensure adequate availability of raw materials for nuclear supply and several other associated concerns around cost of power. So it's going to be a holistic solution which will emerge through dialogue, discussion and the collective effort of all the countries," he also said.

"India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. At the World Leaders' Summit, I will share India's excellent track record on climate action and our achievements," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of the summit.

