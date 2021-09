India logs 30,773 new COVID19 cases, 309 deaths in the last 24 hours

Over 86 per cent of Mumbai's population has antibodies against coronavirus

New Delhi, Sep 19: With 30,773 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,48,163, while the active cases declined to 3,32,158, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,44,838 with 309 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:39 [IST]