India logs 15,981 fresh Covid cases, 166 new deaths

    New Delhi, Oct 16: India logged 15,981 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,53,573, while the active cases declined to 2,01,632, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

    The death toll climbed to 4,51,980 with 166 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961.

    Of 15,981 new COVID cases and 166 deaths in India in last 24 hours, 8,867 cases and 67 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    X