India logs 1 096 new COVID-19 cases; active cases stand at 13,013

New Delhi, Apr 3: With 1,096 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,28,131, while the active cases dipped to 13,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,345 with 81 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 432 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 9:52 [IST]