    India is unlocking, need to be more careful, says PM Modi as Covid-19 cases crosses 5.28 lakh

    New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the nation through his "Mann ki Baat" programme, said that the people need to be more cautious in the "Unlock" phase.

    India is unlocking, need to be more careful, says PM Modi as India hits 5.28 lakh cases

    Modi appealed to the people to not ignore safety measures like wearing masks and following physical distancing guidelines.

    The prime minister said that the 'Unlock' also helped open certain sectors of India's economy.

    Modi says the nation needs to be more careful during "Unlock" than the previous phases lockdown. "I appeal to the people to not be careless," he says. "Please wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines."

    "India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more," he says. "This is the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced."

    Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,906 on Sunday morning, according to figures from the Ministry of Health, in yet another record daily spike in cases. India now has 5,28,859 cases. The toll rose by 410 to 16,095.

    Sunday, June 28, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
