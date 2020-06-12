India inches towards 3 lakh-mark with biggest one-day spike of 10,956

Deepika S

New Delhi, June 12: India on Friday registered the biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases as more than 10,000 cases and 396 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total infections in the country have now reached 297,535 and the death toll stands at 8,498.

There are 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 97,648 on Friday. As many as 3,590 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 46,078 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu cases have jumped to 38,716 in the southern state. Three hundred forty nine people have died of Covid-19 in the state, 20,705 have recovered.

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 34,687 on Friday, 12,731 patients have recovered here while 1,085 have died due to the coronavirus disease.

Gujarat cases rose to 22,032 on Friday. The state has seen 15,101 people recover from coronavirus while 1,385 people have died.

Rajasthan has reported 11,838 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,775 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 265.

In Madhya Pradesh, Covid-19 tally has crossed 10,241 while Uttar Pradesh has seen Covid-19 cases jump 12,088.