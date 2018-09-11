Woof!! India first ever Dog Park launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad to sing bow wow

Dog lovers have every reason to smile as the Telangana government will br inaugurating the first ever pet park.

Park developed with all the Facilities

The park has been developed with all the requirements including dog training equipment, splash pool, amphitheatre, separate kennels for big and small dogs. It is learned that a small dumping yard has been converted into the park at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore and will be inaugurated in a week.

Training for dogs to stay fit

According to GHMC Zonal Commissioner D. Harichandana, the park was constructed to provide training for dogs to stay fit. The park is also set up to address all the issues related to dogs.

Pet interaction

There already exists a dog park on Necklace Road where people bring pets for "pet interaction," but the one in Kondapur has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as per international standards and, thus, qualifies as the "first pet park".