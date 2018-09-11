  • search

Woof!! India first ever Dog Park launched in Hyderabad

By
    Hyderabad, Sep 11: The country got its first ever Dog Park, which was launched in Hyderabad near Hotel Radisson at Kondapur.

    Hyderabad to sing bow wow

    Dog lovers have every reason to smile as the Telangana government will br inaugurating the first ever pet park.

    Park developed with all the Facilities

    The park has been developed with all the requirements including dog training equipment, splash pool, amphitheatre, separate kennels for big and small dogs. It is learned that a small dumping yard has been converted into the park at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore and will be inaugurated in a week.

    Training for dogs to stay fit

    According to GHMC Zonal Commissioner D. Harichandana, the park was constructed to provide training for dogs to stay fit. The park is also set up to address all the issues related to dogs.

    Pet interaction

    There already exists a dog park on Necklace Road where people bring pets for "pet interaction," but the one in Kondapur has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as per international standards and, thus, qualifies as the "first pet park".

