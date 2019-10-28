  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India-France joint military drill from Oct 31-Nov 13; Here are some pics of 'Exercise Shakti'

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: 'Exercise Shakti', a joint military drill between Indian and French troops, in Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13.

    The armies of India and France will take part in a bilateral drill, with a focus on counter-terror operations, an Indian Army spokesperson said on Monday. The joint drill, christened 'Exercise Shakti', commenced in 2011.

    Indian and French soldiers during joint exercise Shakti 2016

    Indian and French soldiers during joint exercise Shakti 2016

    As part of Exercise Shakti-2019, French troops arrived in India on October 26 for training with their Indian counterparts. The bilateral training exercise will be conducted at Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.

    Indian and French army men in Indo-French Army Exercises Shakti 2013 in Grenoble

    Indian and French army men in Indo-French Army Exercises Shakti 2013 in Grenoble

    A contingent of the Sikh Regiment of Sapta Shakti Command will represent the Indian Army in the exercise, while the French Army delegation comprises troops from the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Armoured Brigade. The bilateral exercise will be conducted from October 31 to November 13.

    [Vayu Shakti: IAF carries out mega exercise close to border]

    File photo of a joint military exercise

    File photo of a joint military exercise

    "The joint exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in the backdrop of semi-desert terrain under United Nations mandate. The training will focus primarily on high degree of physical fitness, sharing of drill at tactical level and learning of best practices from each other," the spokesperson said.

    Indian and French soldiers during joint exercise Shakti 2016 in the range of Mahajan

    Indian and French soldiers during joint exercise Shakti 2016 in the range of Mahajan

    The drill will culminate with a 36-hour validation exercise which will involve neutralisation of terrorists in a village hideout, the official added. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and inter-operability between the two armies.

    More FRANCE News

    Read more about:

    france indian army

    Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue