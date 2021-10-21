YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India expressed readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans says Taliban

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Indian representatives who came face to face with a delegation of the Taliban in Moscow were told that New Delhi had provided humanitarian aid to Afghans.

    Taliban official Abdul Salam Hanafi
    Taliban official Abdul Salam Hanafi.PTI photo

    The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanist-Iran Division) J P Singh while the Taliban team was led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi. The two sides met on the sidelines of the Moscow Format meet on Afghanistan which was convened by Russia.

    Taliban promise cash, land, to families of suicide bombersTaliban promise cash, land, to families of suicide bombers

    "Meeting with Mr JP Singh, Special Representative of India for and accompanying delegation. Both sides considered it necessary to take into account each other's concerns and improve diplomatic and economic relations. The Indian side finally expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to the Afghans," a statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid read.

    "Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the sides expressed confidence in the need for the international community to mobilise consolidated efforts to provide urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country," a joint statement after the meeting read.

    Russian President, Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov had said that Moscow had invited representatives of the Taliban to the international talks on Afghanistan on October 20.

    On October 12, a G20 summit on Afghanistan had been held to help the country overcome the humanitarian crisis, following the Taliban takeover. India had raised questions on the lack of inclusivity by the Taliban and also raised concerns about human rights and rights of the minorities, women and children.

    More TALIBAN News  

    Read more about:

    taliban afghanistan

    Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X