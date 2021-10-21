India expressed readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans says Taliban

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Indian representatives who came face to face with a delegation of the Taliban in Moscow were told that New Delhi had provided humanitarian aid to Afghans.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanist-Iran Division) J P Singh while the Taliban team was led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi. The two sides met on the sidelines of the Moscow Format meet on Afghanistan which was convened by Russia.

Taliban promise cash, land, to families of suicide bombers

"Meeting with Mr JP Singh, Special Representative of India for and accompanying delegation. Both sides considered it necessary to take into account each other's concerns and improve diplomatic and economic relations. The Indian side finally expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to the Afghans," a statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid read.

"Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the sides expressed confidence in the need for the international community to mobilise consolidated efforts to provide urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country," a joint statement after the meeting read.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov had said that Moscow had invited representatives of the Taliban to the international talks on Afghanistan on October 20.

On October 12, a G20 summit on Afghanistan had been held to help the country overcome the humanitarian crisis, following the Taliban takeover. India had raised questions on the lack of inclusivity by the Taliban and also raised concerns about human rights and rights of the minorities, women and children.

