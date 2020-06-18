  • search
    India-China standoff: BJP postpones all rallies, political events in tribute to Army officials

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: The BJP has decided to defer all its political events, including its virtual rallies, for the next two days to pay homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who lost their lives in the face-off with China in Galwan Valley.

    JP Nadda

    Taking to Twitter, BJP national president, JP Nadda said, "The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs."

    "The BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days," the tweet further read.

    China suffered 35 casualties at Galwan Valley: Reports

    The BJP national president's tweet came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the recent violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh which led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 15 state Chief Ministers, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
