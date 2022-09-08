How Pakistan used almonds to fund terror and back-stab India’s good-will on LoC trade

Why has this satellite caused panic in Poonch

Extending BSF jurisdiction for effective control at borders: Intent not to run parallel force

Highways within 100 km of LoC, LAC borders won’t need green nod: Here is why

Should India be concerned about China's activities around LAC?

India-China begin disengagement at Gogra Hot Springs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: In a welcome sign the Chinese and Indian troops have begun disengagement at the Gorge Hot Springs (PP15).

The decision was taken during the 16th India-China commander level talks that were held. It was decided to disengage in a coordinated manner which is conducive to peace and harmony a joint statement released by the Ministry of Defence said.

The two sides have been locked in a tense stand-off for nearly two years now.

Highways within 100 km of LoC, LAC borders won’t need green nod: Here is why

Earlier this month the military commanders held talks in Eastern Ladakh during which the two sides focused on maintaining security and stability in the region.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties, a PTI report said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 17:56 [IST]