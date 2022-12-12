YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV for 'anti-India' web series

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The platform Vidly TV had released a web series titled "Sevak: The Confessions" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India.

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The central government on Monday blocked the website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV for showing anti-India content in its recently released web series "Sevak: The Confessions."

    Poster of web series Sevak: The Confessions.
    Poster of web series Sevak: The Confessions.

    The platform Vidly TV had released a web series titled "Sevak: The Confessions" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

    Three episodes of the web series have been released till date, it said.

    "Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus," senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.

    The web-series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts and inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

    It is suspected that the web-series was sponsored by the Pakistani information operations apparatus.

    The first episode of the series was released on 26.11.2022, the anniversary of the terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008. Three episodes of the web-series have been released so far.

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 20:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X