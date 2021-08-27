India administers over 93 lakh Covid vaccine doses, highest ever in single day

Chennai: Ward at railway hospital in Perambur soon to fight virus-hit children

New Delhi, Aug 27: India administered more than 93 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the highest ever in a single day, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The final report for the day would be compiled by late night, the ministry said.

In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting."

On August 17, over 88 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered across the country.

A total of 23,72,15,353 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received the first dose and 2,45,60,807 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

