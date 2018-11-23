India accuses Pakistan of inciting secessionist tendencies during ongoing visit of pilgrims

New Delhi, Nov 23: On one hand people are rejoicing about decision taken that a corridor will be built for Sikh pilgrims to pay their obeisance to their most sacred places in world that are in Pakistan on the other Pakistan is continuing with its vicious moves by not allowing officials of Indian consulate to meet Sikh pilgrims in the country. Pakistan attempts to make hostile propoganda during the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan.

India has lodged a strong protest with the government of Pakistan that despite having been granted prior travel permission by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the consular officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad were harassed and denied access on November 21 and November 22, 2018 at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Sacha Sauda to the Indian pilgrims visiting Pakistan under the bilateral protocol.

Also Read | Pak to open Kartarpur Corridor for Pilgrims, Imran Khan to break ground

Due to such harassment they were forced to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims. "We have shared our grave concern that this is the third consecutive visit of the Indian Sikh pilgrims when Pakistan has prevented the Indian High Commission officials from meeting the visiting Indian nationals on the pretext of security in order to deflect attention from Pakistan's violation of the international legal instruments and conventions like the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963," said spokesperson of ministry of external affairs.

He said that this is also in breach of the letter and spirit of the 1974 bilateral protocol on visit to religious shrines and the code of conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan, 1992. Pakistan has been reminded that this is in contrast to the treatment met out to their High Commissioner and the Consular officials in New Delhi who have been provided full access to meet Pakistani pilgrims who are currently in India on pilgrimage to Kalyar Sharif.

"We have also expressed grave concern at the reports of attempts being made during the ongoing visit of the Indian pilgrims to Pakistan, to incite communal disharmony and intolerance and promote secessionist tendencies with the objective of undermining India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan has been called upon to take all measures to not allow its territory to be used for any hostile propaganda and support for secessionist tendencies against India in keeping with the commitments made under the Simla Agreement, 1972 and endorsed in the Lahore Declaration, 1999," said the spokesperson.

"Pakistan has been remined that such actions are not in consonance with the stated intentions of Pakistan to facilitate the visits of Indian Sikh pilgrims, espeially as we commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji," he said. Strategic experts said that this will not help better relation between both the country rather further deteriorte it but nothing better can be expected from Pakistan which is a well defined rogue state.