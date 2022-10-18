YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India a case study for world: PM Modi at top Interpol meet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 90th Interpol general assembly, attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

    "In upholding diversity and democracy, India is a case study for the world... Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organisations globally in 195 countries. This is despite differences in the legal framework," said PM Modi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM Modi to visit Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebration on Oct 23PM Modi to visit Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebration on Oct 23

    "Time to look ahead and also look at the past. Our Vedas say let noble thoughts come from all directions and India believes in global cooperation," PM Modi said.

    "Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations," PM Modi added.

    "When nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for greater world cooperation... When threats are global, the response can't be local. It's high time, the world should come together to defeat these threats," the prime minister added.

    "There is a need to develop international strategies to defeat terrorism worldwide," PM Modi added.

    On the occassion, prime minister Narendra Modi also released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of Rs 100 denomination.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi delegations

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X