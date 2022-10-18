'When threats are global, response can't be local': PM Modi's full speech at 90th Interpol meet

India a case study for world: PM Modi at top Interpol meet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 90th Interpol general assembly, attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

"In upholding diversity and democracy, India is a case study for the world... Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organisations globally in 195 countries. This is despite differences in the legal framework," said PM Modi.

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebration on Oct 23

"Time to look ahead and also look at the past. Our Vedas say let noble thoughts come from all directions and India believes in global cooperation," PM Modi said.

"Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations," PM Modi added.

"When nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for greater world cooperation... When threats are global, the response can't be local. It's high time, the world should come together to defeat these threats," the prime minister added.

"There is a need to develop international strategies to defeat terrorism worldwide," PM Modi added.

On the occassion, prime minister Narendra Modi also released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of Rs 100 denomination.