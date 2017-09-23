Incredible speech by Sushma Swaraj at UN: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Sushma Swaraj's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and said the External Affairs Minister had made India proud at the world stage.

Incredible speech by EAM @SushmaSwaraj at the @UN! She has made India extremely proud at the world stage. https://t.co/nLI2CC2VBj #UNGA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2017

EAM @SushmaSwaraj was insightful in identifying global challenges & strongly reiterated India's commitment to create a better planet. #UNGA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2017

A strong message was given by @SushmaSwaraj Ji on the dangers of terrorism and why we have to unite and fight this menace. #UNGA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2017

Swaraj on Saturday tore into Pakistan in her UNGA speech and said India focused on development while Pakistan kept nurturing terrorists.

Swaraj said Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi levelled various allegations on India, and the world thought "look who is talking".

She said that while India fought against poverty, Pakistan remained obsessed with fighting India. Swaraj lashed out at Pakistan for being selective in its approach towards terrorists.

OneIndia News