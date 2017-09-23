Incredible speech by Sushma Swaraj at UN: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Sushma Swaraj's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and said the External Affairs Minister had made India proud at the world stage.

Swaraj on Saturday tore into Pakistan in her UNGA speech and said India focused on development while Pakistan kept nurturing terrorists.

Swaraj said Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi levelled various allegations on India, and the world thought "look who is talking".

She said that while India fought against poverty, Pakistan remained obsessed with fighting India. Swaraj lashed out at Pakistan for being selective in its approach towards terrorists.

Saturday, September 23, 2017, 22:15 [IST]
