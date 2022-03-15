Inadvertent firing of missile in Pakistan regrettable, but systems reliable: Rajnath Singh

BJP to give free LPG gas cylinder on Holi, Diwali every year if voted to power in UP: Rajnath Singh

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that a high-level probe has been ordered into the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan on Mar 9.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said," "A missile was unfortunately accidentally launched on March 9. The incident occurred during a routine inspection. We later came to know that it had landed in Pakistan."

"I would like to inform the House that the government has taken serious note of the incident. A formal high-level inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry would determine the exact cause of the said accident," he said. "Thankfully, no damage was reported due to the accidental launch of the missile," he added.

India's missile system is highly safe and secure, and the country's defence establishment accords highest priority to safety procedures and protocols, Rajnath Singh told Rajya Sabha.

In a statement on the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan earlier this month, Sigh said India gives utmost priority to safety and security of its weapon system.

India's safety procedures and protocol are of highest standards and its armed forces are well-trained and disciplined, he said.

He also said the government is committed to rectify any shortcoming found in the weapon system after enquiry into the incident.

Singh said the countrys missile system is highly safe and secure.