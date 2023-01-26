YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In videos, stunning Indian Air Force formation on Republic Day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    There has never been a single year when the IAF has not disappointed when it came to its flying formations on Republic Day. This year is no different

    New Delhi, Jan 26: One of the most anticipated and awaited events during the Republic Day is the flypasts and formations by the Indian Air Force.

    While the IAF never disappoints and keeps the nation enchanted, this year was not different.

    In videos, stunning Indian Air Force formation on Republic Day

    The Baaz, Netra, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul formations were a sight to behold. Four Rafale were form of the Netra formation and four others in the Vajrang formation. With a C-130 aircraft, one performed a Vertical Charlie at the end of the flypast.

    In the Bheem formation, a C-17 aircraft was flanked by two Su-30s. In The Vajrang formation, one C-130 aircraft was flanked by four four Rafale aircraft.

    Decoded: Prime Minister’s dress code this Republic DayDecoded: Prime Minister’s dress code this Republic Day

    A similar formation was done during the IAF Day. However th C-130 was flanked by Su-30s.

    The first batch of the Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29 2009, four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France. The agreement was to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of rs 59,000 crore. All 36 aircraft have been delivered by France to India and two squadrons, one in North and another in South of 18 have been formalised by the Indian Air Force.

    The IAF had also released a video where a glimpse of what it takes to synchronise and aircraft can be seen. The video shows how various aircraft take off from several different airfields. As they take off each aircraft joins a line on the Kartavya Path. "57 aircraft from 7 different airfields flying at speeds varying from 120 to 900 kmph. A glimpse at what it takes to present to you the precisely synchronised aerial ballet over #KartavyaPath #RepublicDay2023. This clip has been modified for public viewing," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnesses Republic Day parade at Kartavya PathEgyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnesses Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path

    Take a look at the IAF's stunning formations:

    Baaz Formation comprising three Mig 29 Multirole Fighters

    Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side

    Netra Formation comprising a AEW&C - Netra in the center flanked by four Rafale multi role fighters

    Bheem Formation comprising a C 17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters

    Amrit Formation comprising six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft of the IAF

    Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters.

    Comments

    More INDIAN AIR FORCE News  

    Read more about:

    indian air force republic day videos events

    Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X