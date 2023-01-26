IAF's 2-Day exercise in Northeast from today amid fresh tensions with China along LAC

As military theaterisation plans gains speed, a look at its importance for India

In videos, stunning Indian Air Force formation on Republic Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

There has never been a single year when the IAF has not disappointed when it came to its flying formations on Republic Day. This year is no different

New Delhi, Jan 26: One of the most anticipated and awaited events during the Republic Day is the flypasts and formations by the Indian Air Force.

While the IAF never disappoints and keeps the nation enchanted, this year was not different.

The Baaz, Netra, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul formations were a sight to behold. Four Rafale were form of the Netra formation and four others in the Vajrang formation. With a C-130 aircraft, one performed a Vertical Charlie at the end of the flypast.

In the Bheem formation, a C-17 aircraft was flanked by two Su-30s. In The Vajrang formation, one C-130 aircraft was flanked by four four Rafale aircraft.

Decoded: Prime Minister’s dress code this Republic Day

A similar formation was done during the IAF Day. However th C-130 was flanked by Su-30s.

The first batch of the Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29 2009, four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France. The agreement was to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of rs 59,000 crore. All 36 aircraft have been delivered by France to India and two squadrons, one in North and another in South of 18 have been formalised by the Indian Air Force.

The IAF had also released a video where a glimpse of what it takes to synchronise and aircraft can be seen. The video shows how various aircraft take off from several different airfields. As they take off each aircraft joins a line on the Kartavya Path. "57 aircraft from 7 different airfields flying at speeds varying from 120 to 900 kmph. A glimpse at what it takes to present to you the precisely synchronised aerial ballet over #KartavyaPath #RepublicDay2023. This clip has been modified for public viewing," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnesses Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path

Take a look at the IAF's stunning formations:

Baaz Formation comprising three Mig 29 Multirole Fighters

Baaz Formation comprising three Mig 29 Multirole Fighters. pic.twitter.com/GY7MNngmDT — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side

Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side. pic.twitter.com/7nb5c7pGYn — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

Netra Formation comprising a AEW&C - Netra in the center flanked by four Rafale multi role fighters

Netra Formation comprising a AEW&C - Netra in the center flanked by four Rafale multi role fighters. pic.twitter.com/KfHQOHZ4GQ — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

Bheem Formation comprising a C 17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters

Bheem Formation comprising a C 17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/jG9QdgRgWl — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

Amrit Formation comprising six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft of the IAF

Amrit Formation comprising six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft of the IAF pic.twitter.com/a2GL7GdfCQ — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters.

Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/KGOiLWGD13 — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 13:08 [IST]