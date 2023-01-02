In the fight against Jihadi and radical Islam, Assam Govt includes Muslims as stakeholders

Two war memorials to come up in Assam and what you should know about Lachit Barphukan

New Delhi, Jan 02: The Assam government has started an experiment to include the Muslim community, including Bengali speaking Muslims as stakeholders in the government's fight against radical Islamists and Jihadis, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Speaking to reporters on January 1, Sarma said that the Assam police has also initiated measures to de-radicalise the privately run Madrasas. These Madrasas will have to fill up a Performa besides maintaining a ledger book and also give details on description of the land in use. These details will have to be furnished to the authorities by the board.

It may be recalled that the Assam government had demolished three Madrasas in the state in September 2022 for their involvement in Jihadi activities. In 2021, the government converted 400 government run Madrasas into regular schools.

CM Sarma said that last year the government had cracked down on eight modules of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Coontinent and Ansarulah Bangla Team, nine Bangladeshi nationals involved in acts of Jihad. He further said that 53 Jihadis had been arrested.

He said that the Director General of Police is working with the Muslim community to rationalise the Madrasa education. He said that they were getting cooperation and those who are running the Madrasas are being made as stakeholders rather than being treated as enemies, Sarma also added.

He said that there are areas where there are hardly any Hindus. We have started a new experiment in the war against Jihadi by including the Muslim community including the Bengali speaking Muslims as stakeholders.

He went on to add that these persons have created a positive and conducive environment. The inclusion of science, rationalisation, maths subjects, respecting the right to education, reducing the number of Madrasas, database of teachers and making those teachers coming from outside compulsorily appear before the police stations from time to time are some of the measures that the government has taken, CM Sarma said. A check-list on how to ink the agreement has also been prepared, he added.

It was also decided that before engaging an Madrasa teacher from outside the state, the Madrasas will have to seek police verification. Further the distance between two Madrasas will have to be three kilometres, it was also decided.

