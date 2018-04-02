In terror funding probe over 200 Jan Dhan accounts come under scanner

Several Jan Dhan accounts have come under the scanner with investigators finding transfer of funds relating to terrorism. The revelation comes after the Anti Terror Squad had nabbed 10 persons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on charges of terror funding.

It was found during the probe that their network spread across to Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir. Following the investigation at least 200 passbooks of Jan Dhan accounts were seized by the ATS. Funds had come in from Qatar, Nepal and Pakistan, investigations further revealed.

While it was found that some of the arrested persons were acting on the behest of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the rest were associated with other terror groups. The modus operandi was the same and each one was part of the same network, ATS sources said.

The brief given to these persons was to open bank accounts in fake names. It was also found that some of these persons had used accounts belonging to illiterate persons. Such persons were paid a small amount and in turn they would allow their accounts to be operated. Once permission was given, the agents would ensure that the money from abroad came into these accounts.

ATS sources say that they are scanning at least 200 or more accounts in this regard. Those persons who allowed their accounts to be operated will also be questioned in due course of time, the officer also added.

OneIndia News

