In sex for job scandal case, man appears semi-naked in HC

Bengaluru, Dec 01: The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notice to a man who allegedly appeared "shirtless" during the hearing of a virtual court proceeding.

The person had logged in with a name Sreedhar Bhat but it could not be ascertained whether he is an advocate or not, PTI reported.

During the hearing of the purported 'sex-for-job' scandal involving a former minister, senior counsel Indira Jaising brought the matter to the notice of the court.

"A semi-naked man was on the screen for 20 minutes. It seems he is bathing and staring at the participants. I have not come across such an embarrassing situation during the hybrid video conferencing hearings before," Jaising told the court.

She also said she would move a contempt of court proceedings against the person for his 'improper behaviour'.

Another advocate attending the hearing on Tuesday confirmed that a person appeared before the court semi-naked.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi directed issuance of notice to him based on the video footage.

Later Jaising tweeted, "I confirm that a semi naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection.

I am making an official complaint for contempt of court and sexual harassment. It's extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court."

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 13:47 [IST]