In sex for job scandal case, man appears semi-naked in HC
Bengaluru, Dec 01: The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notice to a man who allegedly appeared "shirtless" during the hearing of a virtual court proceeding.
The person had logged in with a name Sreedhar Bhat but it could not be ascertained whether he is an advocate or not, PTI reported.
During the hearing of the purported 'sex-for-job' scandal involving a former minister, senior counsel Indira Jaising brought the matter to the notice of the court.
"A semi-naked man was on the screen for 20 minutes. It seems he is bathing and staring at the participants. I have not come across such an embarrassing situation during the hybrid video conferencing hearings before," Jaising told the court.
She also said she would move a contempt of court proceedings against the person for his 'improper behaviour'.
Another advocate attending the hearing on Tuesday confirmed that a person appeared before the court semi-naked.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi directed issuance of notice to him based on the video footage.
Later Jaising tweeted, "I confirm that a semi naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection.
I am making an official complaint for contempt of court and sexual harassment. It's extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court."
(PTI)