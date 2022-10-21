In pics: PM Modi's free-wheeling chat with shramjeevis

'Is this the respect for women?': Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi over release of Bilkis case convict

Dehradun, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a free-wheeling interacted with shramjeevis working on development projects in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath.

PM Modi enquired whether they are getting benefits of governments welfare schemes, to which they said that they have got a home under PM Awas Yojana and that PM Kisan Yojna greatly valued them.

The prime minister has always acknowledged the contribution of Shramjeevis in the progress of the country. Some recent examples of his connection with the makers of India. Take a look

PM Modi also interacted with Shramjivis after the inauguration of the National Emblem at New Parliament Building, 7th July 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with workers involved in the construction work of the new Parliament after unveiling the national emblem cast on the roof.

PM Modi interacted with Railwaymen drivers of Vande Bharat Express at Amb Andura, Una on 13 October 2022.

PM interacts with the engineers and staff of Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar Station.

A key responsibility lies with you, PM Modi tells Cheetah Mitras at Kuno Park on 17 September 2022.

Today a culture of respect for Shramjivis is being developed and a tradition is being revived in the new India. PM Modi's interaction with the makers of new India during the inauguration of Kartavya Path, 8 Sept 2022.

"I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation," said PM Modi in a tweet.

"When it comes to sensitivity in policies, decisions become equally sensitive. Therefore, the country is now taking pride in its labor force," said PM Modi at New Parliament Construction site - 26 September 2021.

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 18:25 [IST]