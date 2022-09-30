In pics: PM Modi participates in Navratri festival celebrations, offers aarti to Maa Amba

PM Modi offers Maha Aarti to Maa Amba

The Prime Minister offered Maha Aarti to Maa Amba along with the Governor and the Chief Minister and lakhs of devotees at the venue. The Prime Minister's participation in the Navratri Celebration which is a mark of Indian culture and embodies the local flavour of Gujarat filled the devotees with joy and happiness on the auspicious occasion. The Chief Minister presented Maa Ambaji Shri Yantra as an auspicious memento to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister also witnessed the cultural programme and Garba.

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day tour to Gujarat today attended a series of events and inaugurated/dedicated/laid foundation stones at Surat and Bhavnagar. He also declared the National Games 2022 open today in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Yojana on Friday. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects to the nation worth over Rs. 7200 crores in Ambaji. The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under PM Awas Yojana.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Taranga Hill

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill - Ambaji - Abu Road New Broad Gauge Line and development of pilgrimage facilities at Ambaji temple under PRASAD scheme. The new rail line will benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Airforce station, Deesa; Ambaji Bypass Road among others.

Prime Minister will dedicate 62 Km long New Palanpur-New Mahesana

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 62 Km long New Palanpur-New Mahesana section of the Western Freight Dedicated Corridor and the 13 Km long New Palanpur-New Chatodar Section (Palanpur bypass line). It will enhance connectivity to Pipavav, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), Mundra and other ports of Gujarat. With the opening of these sections, 734 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become operational. The opening of this stretch will benefit industries in Mehsana-Palanpur in Gujarat; Swaroopganj, Keshavganj, Kishangarh in Rajasthan; Rewari-Manesar and Narnaul in Haryana. The Prime Minister will also dedicate various road projects including the widening of Mitha - Tharad - Deesa Road among others.