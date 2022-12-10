In pics: Nagpur Railway Station set for world class facelift

Gap between rich and poor has widened, needs to be bridged: Gadkari

New Delhi, Dec 10: Nagpur Railway Station will soon undergo a major makeover under the redevelopment project headed by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA). The station is envisioned to provide world-class travel experience to passengers & boost socio-economic development in and around the station.

The Nagpur junction will be remodelled to accommodate as many as 9,000 passengers during peak hours and be equipped with 30 lifts, 31 escalators, a parking facility, and an enhanced waiting area.

Meanwhile, around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty in Nagpur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city tomorrow.

At around 9:30 AM, Prime Minister will reach Nagpur Railway Station where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express. At around 10 AM, Prime Minister will take a Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, where he will dedicate 'Nagpur Metro Phase I' to the nation.

During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of 'Nagpur Metro phase- II'. At around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and undertake a tour of the highway. Prime Minister will dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation at around 11:15 AM.

PM Modi at Nagpur

At Nagpur Railway station, Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur.

At the public function in Nagpur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

Prime Minister will dedicate Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi Third line project to the Nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 22:15 [IST]