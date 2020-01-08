In pics: India lauds court verdict on death for Nirbhaya's killers

Nirbhaya’s parents flashes the victory sign

It was a memorable day for the parents of Nirbhaya as there long fight for justice seemed to end with the Delhi Patiala Court's verdict to hang the all four convicts on January 22 at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother flashed the victory sign along with lawyers after the court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in Delhi.

Nirbhaya’s parents shows victory sign after a hearing with the lawyers

Welcoming the court's verdict Nirbahaya's mother said, "The order (on death warrant) will restore faith of women in law.'' Besides this, the court also said that the convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days.

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Young girls distribute sweets as they celebrate the Delhi court's verdict

Young girls distributed sweets in Patna as they celebrate the Delhi court's verdict to hang convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Nirbhaya’s parents outside the Patiala House Courts in Delhi

On Tuesday after the court issued death warranty for the all four convicts, Nirbhaya's father said, "I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes."

The verdict has been welcomed by all, from Bollywood to politicians everyone lauded the court's judgement that issued death warrant for the four convicts in Nirbhaya case.