In pics: Images show how Noida twin tower turns to rubble in seconds

    Noida, Aug 28: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Noida as the Supertech twin towers came crashing down in seconds in a highly controlled demolition process of the nearly 100-meter-tall structure.

    No damage to residential towers in adjoining Emerald Court was reported after Supertech demolition.

    Emerald Court has 15 residential towers, each having 44 apartments and total of around 2,500 residents and 1,200 vehicles.

    Let us take a look at some of the images from the demolition drive:

    Explosives, weighing a total of nearly 3,700 kgs, were used in a controlled manner to bring down the lakeside structures in Noida.

    The Noida authorities meticulously planned operation was successfully carried out in a precise manner amid tight security and after people in the neighbourhood were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

    The towering buildings that took several months to build and had housed 2,500 residents collapsed inwards into a pile of rubble like a house of cards in seconds, triggering mammoth 'clouds' of dust.

    At the demolition site, a mountain of debris laid bare, in wake of the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers.

    The stunning spectacles were witnessed by a large number of people who perched themselves on top of houses and other buildings at vantage points just outside the evacuation zone even as police and district officials kept a vigil.

    X