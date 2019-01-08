In phone call with Modi, Putin extends wishes for 2019 elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 8: Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi wished him success in connection with the parliamentary elections set to be held this year.

A statement from the Russian Embassy said that the conversation between the two leaders focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues. They congratulated each other on the New Year, the statement also said.

"Vladimir Putin wished Narendra Modi success in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in India," the statement added.

Modi and Putin appreciated milestones in the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two countries in 2018. Recalling their successful discussions at an informal summit at Sochi in May and during Putin's visit to New Delhi in October for the annual summit, the two leaders "agreed to maintain the momentum in the bilateral relations", said a statement from the external affairs ministry.

The Russian embassy statement further added that the leaders also confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting international terrorism and solving other pressing world issues.