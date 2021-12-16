Ready to accept demand of revoking suspension of MPs if they apologise: Govt

In Parliament today: Rajya Sabha to discuss situation arising out of Omicron

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment( Bill 2021. The Bill permits extension of the tenure by one year at a time till the competition of five years from the initial date of appointment.

On the other hand protests continued and the Opposition demanded that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked with immediate effect. The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue until December 23.

In Lok Sabha today:

Secretary General will report two messages from Rajya Sabha regarding the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021

In the Rajya Sabha today:

Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bill to further amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Union Minister, General (retd) V K Singh to make statement on status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Two Hundred and Eighty-fifth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants.

The situation arising out of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country to be discussed further.