    In Parliament today: Rajnath Singh expected to address on military chopper crash

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement on the chopper crash in which Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed.

    In Parliament today: Rajnath Singh expected to address on military chopper crash

    Meanwhile the government told the Parliament that there is no order to stop journalists from reporting in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Ministry said that no such order to stop journalists from reporting in the Union Territory has been issued by the J&K administration.

    In Lok Sabha today:

    Dr. Jitendra Singh to to move that the Bill further to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, be taken into consideration.

    There would be a further discussion on climate change by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to make statement on chopper crash in which CDS General Rawat was killed.

    In Rajya Sabha today:

    Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move that the Bill further to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. He would also move that the Bill be passed.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to make statement on chopper crash in which CDS General Rawat was killed.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 8:15 [IST]
