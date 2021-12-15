MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM, but by power that wants to steal farmers income: Rahul

In Parliament today: RS to discuss situation arising out of Omicron

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: Opposition MPs on Tuesday led a protest march from the Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk demanding the revocation of the suspension of the 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena demanded that the Cow be declared as the national animal. On the other hand the government also told the Parliament that there is no official estimation of black money in foreign accounts in the past five years.

In Lok Sabha today:

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022. She would also introduce the Bill.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022, be taken into consideration. She would also introduce the Bill.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Prof. Saugata Roy to raise a discussion on price rise.

In Rajya Sabha today:

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill further to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Short Duration Discussion on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus in the country.