In Lakhimpur it was a no show: Not for the BJP, but the SP

New Delhi, Mar 11: Several poll pundits had predicted that the BJP would be drubbed in the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri. However the incident that took place there before the elections has had no impact on the BJP's prospects.

On October 3, eight people were killed, following which a protest took place over the visit by BJP leader, Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four farmers and a journalist were knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers. Union Minister Ajay Misra's son, Ashish Misra was the prime accused in the case.

While it was being largely touted that the BJP would be routed in these districts, the party bagged all the 8 seats in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Under Lakhimpur Kheri fall, Lakhimpur Sadar, Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokarnath, Kasta and Mohammadi, Sri Nagar and Dhaurahra. The wins in these seats were also by an impressive margin. The BJP won by a margin of over 40,000 seats in Nighasan, while in Lakhimpur, the BJP candidate polled over 1,16,595 votes. In Kasta, The BJP polled 1,03,093 votes while from Palia, the party bagged 1,18,706 votes. In Gola Gokrannath, BJP candidate Arvind Giri attained 1,26,250 votes while in Sri Nagar, the party bagged 1,08,249 votes.

In the Dhaurahra constituency, Vinod Shankar of BJP achieved 1,13,498 votes while in Mohammdi, the BJP bagged 99,377 votes.

