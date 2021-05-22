In Kishtwar conspiracy case, NIA charges 3 Hizbul Mujahideen operatives

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 22: The National Investigation Agency has charged three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in connection with the Kishtwar conspiracy case.

    The case was initially at Kishtwa relating to the snatching of service weapon of the escort in-charge of DC Kishtwar.

    Investigation has revealed that the instant case was one of the several terrorist acts committed by Hizbul Mujahideen during the years 2018 - 2019 in Kishtwar. The objective of all these terror acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons of a particular community to create terror among the members of that community.

    The accused persons Osama Bin , Haroon Abbas Wani Haroon and Zahid Hussain were killed in encounters with security forces at different places in the years 2019 and 2020. They were terrorists of Hizbul in Doda-kishtwar belt and were involved in many terror acts in Kishtwar. Accused Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri were providing logistics support and organising shelter for the HM terrorists involved in the multiple terrorist incidents.

    Saturday, May 22, 2021, 16:19 [IST]
