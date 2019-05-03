  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Jharkhand's Koderma, it's Babulal Marandi vs Annapurna Devi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 03: Over 18 lakh electors will decide the fate of the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand and former State Social Welfare Minster on May 6, when Koderma Lok Sabha Assembly constituency will go into polls.

    In Jharkhands Koderma, its Babulal Marandi vs Annapurna Devi
    Annapurna Devi and Babulal Marandi

    The seat will witness a tough competition between grand alliance candidate Babulal Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand and chief of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Annapurna Devi, former chief of RJD who joined BJP ahead of elections and was fielded by the party. Devi served as a Cabinet Minister in Hemant Soren's government.

    Also Read | 5th phase: Three Jharkhand seats worrisome for BJP

    Babulal Marandi had won from the seat thrice consecutively in LS election 2004 and 2009 and bypolls of 2006, before being defeated by BJP's Ravindra Kumar Ray in 2014 elections. Meanwhile, this year, instead of fielding Ray for the second time, BJP decided to change the candidate and field Devi instead.

    Babulal Marandi was a BJP member earlier but resigned from the BJP and also his Lok Sabha seat of Kodarma. In 2006 byelection, he contested as an Independent candidate and won. He then founded the JVM and won the seat again in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections for his party.

    In 2014, the BJP opened its score in Kodarma after a long time due to the prevailing Modi wave and Ravindra Kumar Ray was elected as the Member of Parliament. Ravindra Kumar Ray defeated Rajkumar Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) with a vote margin of nearly one lakh.

    Also Read | Modi gets clean chit from EC on 'Nuclear Button' remark

    The Lok Sabha constituency of Koderma includes six assembly constituencies including Koderma, Barkatha, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua and Gandey.

    A total of 18,12,085 voters have been identified in the constituency, 9,58,523 male, 8,53,546 female and 16 third gender. The constituency has 24,584 first time voters as well.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BABULAL MARANDI News

    Read more about:

    babulal marandi bjp lok sabha elections 2019 jharkhand

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue