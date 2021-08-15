Over 4.5 cr new households got piped water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission in last 2 years: PM

PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: ‘India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

India takes pride in having largest vaccination programme in the world: PM Modi

Govt to supply fortified rice to poor by 2024 via different schemes such as Midday Meal : PM Modi

In I-Day spech, PM Modi calls for ‘Sabka Prayas’ for building a new India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday gave a call for 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's efforts) along with ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'' for building a self-reliant India.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said, "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India''s Independence."

PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: 'India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

He said that 'Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas - Sabka Vishwas'' and everyone''s efforts are very important in achieving "all our goals".