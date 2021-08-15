YouTube
    In I-Day spech, PM Modi calls for ‘Sabka Prayas’ for building a new India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday gave a call for 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's efforts) along with ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'' for building a self-reliant India.

    PM Modi calls for ‘Sabka Prayas’ for building a self-reliant India

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said, "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India''s Independence."

    PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: 'India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: 'India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

    He said that 'Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas - Sabka Vishwas'' and everyone''s efforts are very important in achieving "all our goals".

    Read more about:

    narendra modi exprime minister prime minister 75th year of Independence

