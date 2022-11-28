In Gujarat this year, BJP eyeing not just the win but win with tribals in tow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 28: With the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 only a few days away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, is exuding confidence in continuing its winning streak. The opinion poll too has predicted so far the BJP government in the state. It is no surprise that the saffron party is also seen to be wooing the 14.7 per cent tribal vote bank with great focus.

According to political analysts, the mission is not only to win the assembly election but to connect with the tribal communities of central India ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

By making Draupadi Murmu India's President, the party has tried to send out a message toward mainstreaming long pending Adivasi representation, it is also undoubtedly an attempt by the saffron party to win over tribal vote bank who have not been its traditional supporters.

While all the three major political parties - BJP, Congress and AAP are vying for majority in the state, none can afford to ignore Gujarat's 27 Assembly seats reserved for tribals that accounts for around 15 per cent of the state's population as it has the potential to significantly influence the electoral fortunes of the parties.

163 candidates in Gujarat phase 2 polls have criminal background, BJP fields least but who tops the list

The Gujarat that doesn't vote for BJP

In the most recent 2017 assembly elections, of the 27 seats reserved for scheduled tribes, the Congress bagged 15 in the last elections, the BJP nine, the Bharatiya Tribal Party two and independent one. Though the state is the BJP's crown jewel, the tribal seat is the only region in the state where the saffron party has not tasted much electoral success so far as the Congress continues to remain a dominant force there despite losing ground elsewhere.

In 2012, the Congress had won 16 seats, BJP 10 and Janata Dal (United) one seat. In 2007, before the delimitation when 26 seats were reserved for Scheduled Castes, the Congress had emerged victorious on 14 seats, BJP 11 and JD(U) one seat. Chhotu Vasava was in the JD(U) till 2012 and won in 2007 and 2012 on JU(U) ticket and he later formed BTP.

Though it used to be part of a Congress stronghold, now the BJP feels that it can win at least 20 out of these 27 seats as the tribal population wants development and also given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity , as reported by PTI.

The ruling party says the Congress's poll campaign has been lacklustre this time and that the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would divide the grand old party's votes. The Congress, however, is of the view that the tribal population would continue to vote for it this time as well since they remember the "good work" done by the Gandhians for the community's uplift, as reported by PTI.

Campaign tales:

Keeping in mind the importance of the tribal belt, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was dressed in a tribal jacket while addressing a crowd, in Kaprada, south Gujarat said,''For me, 'A' stands for Adivasi and I am fortunate that I am beginning my campaign with the blessings of my tribal brothers and sisters.''

In focus: PM Modi's best pics from Gujarat poll campaign this year

Recently, even the Par Tapi Narmada project was scrapped by the ruling government. Tribals from the region have been protesting against the project since 2010, when it was first proposed fearing that if implemented it will cause a large-scale displacement in the affected districts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, too, have held rallies in the tribal belt.

Recently, during a campaign, Kejriwal promised that if his party came to power, it would apply the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA Act) in the tribal areas of Gujarat.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on December 1 and 5. It must be interesting to wait and watch the December 8 result as it will not only decide the state's political future but also the country's by extension.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 16:09 [IST]