In flood-hit Nagaland, 3,000 people cut off: Here's how you can donate

Kohima, Sep 6: After Kerala, The North Eastern state of Nagaland is now reeling under the effects of severe flooding and landslides.

The Chief Minister of the state, Neiphiu Rio has not only asked the government for assistance, but has also appealed to the people to donate by contributing to his CM Relief Fund.

Rio has also tweeted out three ways that people can contribute to the relief efforts.

1. Directly transferring to the following account:

A/C No. 10530527879,

IFSC: SBIN0000214

State Bank of India, Kohima Branch

2. Visiting the following website:

https://cmrelieffund.nowpay.co.in/

3. Via Paytm

Those interested in donating via Paytm can either visit https://paytm.com/helpinghand/cm-relief-fund-nagaland, or donate though the Paytm app by tapping on 'More' and selecting 'Flood Relief'.

There's users have the option of choosing to donate for CM Relief Fund (Nagaland). They can also opt to donate to the Karnataka CM Relief Fund natural Calamity (Kodagu) and the Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund.

Nagaland requires Rs 800 crore

The Nagaland government requires around Rs 800 crore immediately for the restoration of the damages caused by landslides and flash flood during this monsoon season, a top state government official said on Monday.

Home and State Disaster Management Authority, secretary, Rovilatuo Mor said the unprecedented series of disaster in Nagaland has affected at least 13.19 per cent of the total population of the state and severely affected 48,821 families in 532 villages while an area of 5408.57 acres agricultural sector have also been impacted.

The state capital Kohima and the districts of Tuensang, Kiphire and Phek have been severely affected, he said.

The three districts of Tuensang, Kiphire and Phek were cut off from the rest of the state for about 15 days since the rains became incessant from the July 26, he said adding that about 359 locations of roads have been totally cut off sending the state into an SoS situation.

Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) and the department of Food and Civil Supplies in collaboration with the Indian Air Force made numerous sorties to these districts to airdrop essential supplies.

More than 12 killed, 3000 displaced

Because of the disaster incidents, 12 lives lost and more than 50,000 families have been displaced while properties worth crores of rupees were damaged, he informed.

With the rigorous efforts of the concerned departments, roads have been cleared to some extend and essential commodities are being reached to interior areas, including Kiphire district by road, he said.

Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju had arrived in Dimapur on August 5 to survey and assess the situation.

However, inclement weather did not allow him to take an aerial survey of the situation and therefore on the recommendation of the Union Minister an Inter-Ministerial Central Team is to visit Nagaland from the September 4 to 7 to make an on-the-spot assessment of the monsoon damages, the officer added.

Actor Sushant donates Rs 1.25 crore

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who contributed a huge amount of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala flood victims, has now come forward to help the victims of floods in Nagaland. On Tuesday, the actor visited the flood-ravaged state and also met the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Sushant donated Rs. 1.25 crore for the relief work and proved that he is a hero in real life as well. The CM shared the news on social media and also thanked the actor for his kind gesture.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)