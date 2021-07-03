In final stages of appointing resident grievance officer: Twitter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: Twitter on Saturday informed the Delhi High Court that it was in the last stages of appointing a resident grievance officer. The submission came after the the Delhi High Court issued notice over Twitter's non-compliance with the new information technology rules.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has been at loggerheads with the government over various issues, including during the farmers'' protest in January and later when it tagged political posts of several leaders of the ruling party BJP as "manipulated media", drawing a sharp rebuke from the Centre.

Twitter has still not complied with the new IT rules for social media companies. The rules mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.

All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base, will have to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a grievance officer. All of them have to be resident in India.

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 16:12 [IST]