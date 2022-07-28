In a first, Google joins hands with Bengaluru cops to ease traffic jams

Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way to be disrupted for 10 hours today: Check Restrictions and diversions

Bengaluru, July 28: In a first, Google has joined hands with the Bengaluru traffic to help them ease the traffic congestion on road.

"This is helping the local traffic authority manage road congestion at key intersections, and will eventually scale across the city. Google will expand this to Kolkata and Hyderabad in partnership with local traffic authorities," the search engine giant said in a press release.

It will deliver AI and machine learning (ML)-based models on the information provided by the Bengaluru Police to better optimise traffic light timings, thereby reducing congestion on road.

"Supporting efforts of local traffic authorities to promote safe driving, Google Maps will now show speed limits data shared by them, starting with Bengaluru," the company said.

Delhi’s traffic lights to display electronic signs showing timer displays, speed limits

Bengaluru is the first Indian city to have started this project on a pilot basis, Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police (traffic), Bengaluru, told The Times of India. "As per data provided by the company, the revised plan by Google resulted in an average 20% reduction in waiting time per driver going through the pilot intersection during the day. We are excited by the positive impact this can have on reducing traffic congestion, road rage, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions," he added.

Further, Google Maps has launched its street view service across 10 cities in India in partnership with two local companies, the firm said on Wednesday.

The government had previously not allowed the showing of panoramic images of roads and other sites for security reasons.

In a statement, Google said Street View is being launched in partnership with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra.

"Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 1,50,000 km across ten cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar," it said.

Google, Genesys International, and Tech Mahindra plan to expand this to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

This India launch marks the first time in the world that Street View is being brought to life completely by local partners.

Also, Google Maps will now show speed limits data shared by the traffic authorities, starting with Bengaluru.

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 13:31 [IST]